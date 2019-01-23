Viggo Mortensen is ''very happy'' with his Oscar nomination for 'Green Book', which saw him bag a Best Actor nod.
Viggo Mortensen is ''very happy'' with his Oscar nomination for 'Green Book'.
The 60-year-old actor has been nominated for Best Actor at the 91st Academy Awards - which are set to take place on February 24 - for his role as Frank 'Tony Lip' Vallelonga in the comedy-drama, and although he believes the movie's director Pete Farrelly should have been nominated in the Best Director category, he's still happy with his own accomplishment.
He said: ''I'm very happy for 'Green Book', obviously; it's very good for our team. I wish Pete Farrelly had got in as director because I think he's done something incredible. What he did with 'Green Book', in my opinion, puts him in the same league, at least for this movie, as Billy Wilder, Frank Capra, Preston Sturges. He's at that level, [with] what he's accomplished, and I don't think anybody was ready for him.''
The film received five nods in total, with a nomination for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and a Best Supporting Actor nod for Mahershala Ali, who plays 'Doc' Don Shirley.
And Viggo is pleased the movie ''got some really nice'' recognition by the Academy, as he believes the Oscars buzz will drive more people to want to see the feature.
Speaking to Deadline, he said: ''You can't have everything, but you can't complain. We got some really nice ones, and I think we're going wider in the U.S. in the next week, so that'll help us. This kind of thing really helps people want to go see it, and that's the most important thing. That's why I've been working on both movies since last summer, non-stop, even as I was preparing this movie I'm going to direct. Anything that gets people to keep going to theatres, and to keep our numbers up.''
'Green Book' tells the story of a tour between African-American classical jazz pianist Doc, and Italian-American bouncer Tony, who served as Doc's driver and bodyguard.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
An offbeat comedy-drama with a timely kick, this charming family road trip takes on some...
Devoted father Ben (Viggo Mortensen) has been raising his six children in the forests of...
This sun-drenched thriller is much more than a pretty picture: it's also a slow-burning story...
Chester MacFarland is a wealthy businessman whose business ventures are often far from lawful. During...
While it's fascinating to see Viggo Mortensen starring in an Argentine thriller, the film itself...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....
Cronenberg's brainy approach makes this film fascinating but demanding as it traces the birth of...
Set in Vienna before the start of World War One, Carl Jung, a student of...
Watch the trailer for The Road When an unexplained cataclysm destroys most of the developed...
Unlike its immediate predecessors, which have retooled (Unforgiven), remade (3:10 To Yuma), revered (Open Range),...
Eastern PromisesTrailerEastern Promises is the new thriller from the Director David Cronenburg re-teams him with...