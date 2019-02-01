Despite his best actor nod, Viggo Mortensen is convinced he'll spend the entirety of the Oscars ceremony sitting and clapping while ''other people collect trophies''.
Viggo Mortensen doesn't think he'll win an Oscar for his role in 'Green Book'.
The 60-year-old actor has been nominated for the Best Actor gong at the upcoming Academy Awards - but he's convinced he'll spend the entire ceremony sitting and clapping while ''other people collect trophies'', though it won't ''make [him] think differently'' about his movie.
He told The i newspaper: ''I have been to many award ceremonies where I've been nominated and my role has always been to sit and clap while other people collect trophies.
''It doesn't matter; it doesn't make me think differently about the films that I've been nominated for.''
Viggo plays bodyguard Frank 'Tony Lip' Vallelonga in the comedy-drama, which follows his character as travels with Mahershala Ali's Don Shirley, a world-class African-American pianist, on a concert tour of the Deep South of the US in 1962.
The movie centres on the unexpected friendship between the two men as they confront the racism and danger they face in an era of segregation.
Speaking of the friendship, Viggo said: ''These are two men from the same place but they seem to be from different planets if Don and Tony can get along then anyone can.''
Viggo believes that the light tone of the movie - rather than the social issues it explores - will encourage a wider audience to see the flick.
He said: ''Families in Kansas are going to see this movie because they hear it's funny and it's a great road trip. They are not going to see it because they hear it's a movie about racism.''
