Victoria Beckham doesn't want to ''change'' anything about her looks.

The 45-year-old fashion designer insists she is ''fine'' with growing older and just wants to look like the ''best version'' of herself.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, she said: ''I'm fine with growing older. I'm not trying to look any younger at all. I just wanna look good for my age. I wanna look like the best version of myself. I wanna look after what I have. I don't really want to change anything. And I'm okay with that. I like how getting older feels. I'm okay with how it looks, because it is what it is. Everybody is going to get older. [But] I don't love how it [getting older] sounds.''

Victoria previously confessed her and her husband David ''share skincare''.

She said: ''Myself and David share skincare. The Beckhams do sometimes lie in bed both wearing Sarah Chapman face masks.

''When we have the time, we like to do those things. It's important that whatever I do works for men and women. Men and women all around the world of any age can enjoy this. It was the same message we had in the Spice Girls days and we're saying it again now - it's about inclusivity.''

Victoria sees her own body as an ''instrument'' because she needs it to work in the right way and she ''expects'' a lot from it.

She explained: ''I expect a lot from my body. I work a lot, I try to be the best professional, the best mother, the best wife and so I have to treat it in the right way - and make sure it has the fuel it needs to work long hours and be a mum, and have the energy to do it all.''