Victoria Beckham has wished her former Spice Girls band mates ''so much love'' after they announced they will reunite without her.

The 'Spice Up Your Life' hitmakers confirmed four of the group - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel C and Mel B - will be reuniting for six concerts in the UK next summer, and although fifth member Victoria won't be joining them, she has taken to social media to give the girls her support.

Posting a professional shot of the four of them on Instagram on Monday (05.11.18), Victoria wrote: ''Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends (sic)''

The 44-year-old star - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, with her husband David Beckham - left much of her singing career behind when Spice Girls disbanded in 2000, and has since moved into fashion designing, setting up her own eponymously titled label in 2008.

Meanwhile, the remaining members of the 'Wannabe' singers will kick off their tour at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on 1 June, before calling at Coventry's Ricoh Stadium two days later, the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on 6 June, BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on 8 June, Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on 10 June, and ends on 15 June at London's Wembley Stadium.

Emma said: ''It's time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can't wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation! Love you all! (sic)''

Mel B said: ''I've said it sooo many times I'm beside myself it's actually happening yipppeeee. I'm now properly screaming it from every rooftop - me and my girls will see you all on stage!! (sic)''

Geri added: ''I am so excited, together we celebrate girl power with our fans and the next generation and everyone is welcome! Hold tight it's gonna be fun.''

And Mel C said: ''Reminiscing with the girls about how much fun we had, made me feel like it was the right time to do it all over again!''