Victoria Beckham will take her children to see the Spice Girls when they head out on tour without her later this year.
The 44-year-old fashion designer previously turned down the chance to reunite with her former band mates on their 2019 reunion tour, but has said she won't bee missing the shows entirely, as she plans to take her children - Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper, whom she has with husband David Beckham - to see them perform.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Thursday (24.01.19), she said: ''I'll always be a Spice Girl ... I'm proud of them. It's going to be the best show. I can't wait to take my kids and see it. With my business now, I just wouldn't be able to do it. I wish them so much luck and love and in spirit, I will absolutely be there with them.''
Victoria's comments come after she recently ruled out joining Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton on the road, as she said she was far too focused on her current work in the fashion industry to think about going back to singing.
Asked if it was a difficult decision to turn down the reunion, she said: ''Not at all. What I do now is my passion and a full-time job. I'm excited to see it, though. And I'm sure when I'm there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out. Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl.''
Meanwhile, Mel B previously admitted she's ''disappointed'' her long-time pal won't be joining the 'Wannabe' hitmakers, although she hopes that Victoria will make a one-off appearance with the group.
She said: ''Yeah, it is disappointing. But it's not in some ways, because you have to be respectful of what she wants to do and you can't force anybody to do anything.
''But I still live in hope that she is going to join us, and she is a part of our band.''
