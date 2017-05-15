Victoria Beckham insists she wears a ''bucket load'' of concealer.

The 43-year-old fashion designer joined forces with the cosmetics giant Estée Lauder on a make-up collection in April last year, which she has since expanded to include a second capsule, but the fashion mogul has revealed she had a lot of ideas for the ''perfect concealer'' because she applies a lot of the natural looking product.

Speaking about her collaboration with the beauty brand to The Sun Online, the former Spice Girls band member - who was known as Posh Spice during her time in the group - said: ''I am a control freak in case you haven't heard already. When I did the collaboration, I had a dining table full of cosmetics and ideas.

''I even had ideas about how much pigment should be used for the perfect concealer. I wear a bucket load of it.''

And the mogul - who has Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and five-year-old daughter Harper with her 42-year-old husband David Beckham - has revealed as well as applying on a lot of make-up, she also relies on wearing sunglasses almost all of the time to hide ''a multitude of sins''.

Speaking about her beauty secrets, she said: ''I wear sunglasses because like most mums, I am up all night with my children. They hide a multitude of sins.''

Although Victoria has a busy schedule and is regularly jetting across the globe to showcase her latest fashion collections in catwalk shows, she will still keep in touch with her brood and will regularly FaceTime her family numerous times throughout the day.

She explained: ''We FaceTime when I'm away I don't know how many times a day. And David travels a lot as well, for his work. But one of us is always at home with the children. We are very rarely both away.''