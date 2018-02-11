Victoria Beckham is reportedly planning her own reality show.

The 43-year-old fashion designer is said to be in negotiations with E! for a fly-on-the-wall show that would open the doors on the life she has with husband David Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper, and give the Spice Girls star a chance to show off her ''silly side''.

A source said: ''Victoria always wanted to be seen as royalty, but now she'd like to share more of her silly side.

''She's telling the family they can make this a hit.''

Victoria previously ventured into reality TV with 'Coming To America' in 2007 but it didn't fare well in the ratings, though executives are confident a new show - for which the family would earn a reported £10 million - would do much better.

An insider told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: '''Coming To America' didn't really work in the way we had hoped but a show featuring all the Beckhams, including the children, is a different ball game.''

Meanwhile, the 'Stop' singer will be busy with other TV ventures as it was recently claimed she and her Spice Girls bandmates will be working on a global talent show with their manager Simon Fuller in a bid to find a new international girlband.

A source said: ''Simon has been formulating this girlband idea for over two years. He wants to create an international band.

''For example, one member will be selected from China, another from India and then someone will be from the UK.

''The plan is to bring people together and add some diversity to the charts.''

Though the Spice Girls will have input into the auditions, they won't all be on the judging panel at the same time.

The insider explained: ''Simon has formulated the idea of a TV talent show -- based loosely on Take That's 'Let It Shine' which featured Gary Barlow as a judge -- which will have a panel that includes one or more of the girls.

''There will then be contributions from the other members depending on where it is being filmed.

''Geri has said she wouldn't be able to commit to judging for six weeks in China but could appear in London or America.

''Meetings have taken place with Nickelodeon about the show.

''Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Emma have had experience of being on TV talent panels but this would be a first for Victoria.''