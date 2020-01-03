Victoria Beckham aims to ''create a brand of the future'' with Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The former Spice Girl launched her eponymous beauty brand last year, later expanding her label to include skincare, and the 45-year-old fashion designer says her intention was to create products that are sustainable and not made from toxic formulas, whilst being ''inclusive'' for all skin tones.

The mother-of-four told the February issue of Harper's Bazaar UK: ''I've been obsessed with make-up and skincare and wellness for longer than I can remember.

''But I couldn't find what I wanted - clean beauty.

''What is that, even? It's a real grey area.

''I wanted to create a brand of the future - focusing on what's in the formulas but then also sustainability.

''The other thing that was key was making sure it was very inclusive - whether it's make-up or skincare, this is for every skin type and tone, and for both women and men.''

In November, Victoria - who has Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14 and Harper, eight, with retired soccer star husband David Beckham - released her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in collaboration with Professor Augustinus Bader, the German stem-cell scientist behind The Cream, which was named as one of 2019's most popular skincare products.

Bader's product features a patented Trigger Factor Complex that works to jumpstart your skin's repair and renewal functions to heal skin faster and in turn, improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and as a fan of the cream herself, Victoria was thrilled to work with the scientist.

She said: ''It's been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturiser that works to improve the health of my skin and gives me that fresh, natural glow that I love.''

The priming moisturiser is a hybrid product that combines primer with moisturiser, and is inspired by Victoria's own skincare routine.

Victoria's product implements Bader's Trigger Factor Complex technology, as well as the lipids, vitamins, and amino acids found in his original cream, but with the added benefit of also smoothing skin so it's prepped for make-up application.

Bader explained: ''It's the first priming moisturiser of its kind to care for your skin cells while also preparing your skin for makeup application.''

The cream has a lightweight texture that can be work alone to give skin a radiant finish or under make-up, which according to Victoria, ''will enhance your products.''