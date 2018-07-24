Victoria Beckham has revealed her new Reebok collection.

The 44-year-old's designer showed off her first unisex range for the first time on Saturday (21.07.18) and the campaign was shot by her 19-year-old son, Brooklyn.

The former Spice Girl's partnership with the sportswear giant was announced last year and she has said that the clothing line is inspired by retired NBA basketball player Shaquille O'Neal and the 1990s, the decade which launched her career.

Victoria explained in a statement that she got her inspiration for the collection last year when she visited the Reebok archives in Boston.

She said: ''When I think of Reebok, I think of the '90s and basketball - and therefore, of course, I think of Shaq.

''For me, this capsule really represents a celebration of that era, Reebok and Shaq's shared history in basketball, and the great heritage pieces I discovered in those archives.''

The fashion icon - who has three other children, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and seven-year-old Harper, with her soccer legend husband David Beckham - was thrilled to be able to work with her photographer son Brooklyn on the campaign.

Victoria took to Instagram to unveil the first item of her collection, with a picture of herself sat on a white sofa wearing a white T-shirt with a bright red logo of Shaquille dunking a basketball paired with navy blue trousers and a nude makeup look.

She wrote: ''EXCLUSIVE!! Inspired by the 90s basketball and @shaq My Merch Collection drops next week ‪on 26th July‬!

''Here I am in the limited edition tee from the collection that features an exclusive print in our signature sunset orange just for #VBDoverSt and my website! [sic]''

She later posted a series of photographs featuring a blonde model in a series of locations, wearing a range of branded items such as cropped tees crop tops and hoodies.

She wrote: ''Love seeing my Merch Collection through @BrooklynBeckhameyes x victoriabeckham.com #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham. [sic]''