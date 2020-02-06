Victoria Beckham has unveiled a new Power Serum.

The 45-year-old fashion designer's company's beauty arm Victoria Beckham Beauty has launched the Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum in collaboration with skincare specialist Dr. Augustinus Bader, after the successful release of the Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser.

Professor Augustinus Bader in a statement: ''My approach to skincare is focused on trying to find innovative solutions for skin health, which can be measured by the scale of protection and care for the skin and are verified in clinical trials.

''In partnership with Victoria Beckham and her team, we took this same approach and created this amazing new serum, which respects healthy skin physiology and protects the skin barrier function. All the know-how is based upon the scientific knowledge of what our skin cells really need to work at their best.''

Victoria also shared a video of her using the serum and says she has noticed a huge difference in her ''pore size and the fine lines around her eyes'' since using it.

She shared: ''It's finally here!! So excited for you all to try my NEW POWER SERUM!! The science behind this serum is incredible and I can really notice a difference in my pore size and the fine lines around my eyes ... I absolutely love it and can't wait to see what you think! x Kisses VB ... #PowerYourSkin #Makeupfree #VBGlow (sic)''

Victoria had previously revealed it was a ''dream'' to work alongside Augustinus.

In a press release at the time of the unveiling of the moisturiser, she said: ''It's been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturiser that works to improve the health of my skin and gives me that fresh, natural glow that I love.''