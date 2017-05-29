Victoria Beckham is reportedly writing a ''style bible''.

The 43-year-old singer-turned-designer is planning to mark 10 years since she made the move into fashion with the release of a new book in 2018, and was said to have been encouraged to write the tom by Vogue's legendary editor Anna Wintour.

A source told heat magazine: ''Victoria has started work on a style bible and Anna is the one who encouraged her to do it.

''Anna saw an opportunity and pushed her to do this, offering to help in any way she can.

''The new book will be full of new details about her life in fashion, and everything she's learned up to now.

''Anna has grown fond of Victoria over the years and has become a mentor of sorts. She's seen how hard Victoria worked to get accepted in the industry and believes she's a key driving force in fashion.

''She was the one who reminded Victoria that, in 2018, it will be 10 years since she launched her range and told her that she needs to mark that milestone.''

Victoria recently admitted she and her husband David - with whom she has sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and five-year-old daughter Harper - have a ''good partnership'' and are able to respect one another's busy careers.

She said: ''David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses.

''But we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk.''