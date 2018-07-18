Victoria Beckham is set to join the calendar for London Fashion Week (LFW) in September.

The 44-year-old singer turned fashion designer will showcase her eponymously titled fashion brand during the style extravaganza, according to the preliminary LFW schedule.

Victoria will host her spring 2019 show in London on September 16, which will coincide with the brand's 10th anniversary. According to WWD, the company have also said more events, exclusive pieces and other activations will take place throughout the year to celebrate the company's first decade.

Other labels announced for the show include model Alexa Chung's eponymously titled brand AlexaChung, which has previously shunned the traditional show schedule in favour of themed events hosted around the world and a see-now-buy-now format.

Men's wear brands Bobby Abley and Kiko Kostadinov will also be joining the line-up for LFW, which runs from September 14 to 18.

Contemporary label Rixo London - who are known for their mid-priced printed dresses - are set to host a see-now-buy-now presentation during the five-day event, whilst Julien Macdonald is also returning the schedule with a coed show after a hiatus last season.

Emerging talent Clio Peppiatt, known for her feminist collections, will also be presenting a line at the event, and British-Indian designer Supriya Lele will be hosting her first ever solo presentation this season.

Meanwhile, Victoria recently admitted she never had a ''master plan'' for how she wanted her fashion career to pan out, as she knew people would have preconceptions about her because of her background as a Spice Girl.

She said: ''I didn't have a master plan at all. I always wanted to be in fashion. When I was younger, fashion was my passion. For a while there, I was in a little band called the Spice Girls, I'm not sure if anybody's heard of it...

''I didn't know if anybody was going to like what I had done. I was just being very, very honest. As a woman, I was creating what I wanted to wear.

''The product spoke for itself. I was very aware that people would have preconceptions because I was a Spice Girl and I was married to a footballer. So I knew what people were thinking, but I really didn't focus on that. I was very focused on what I wanted to do.''