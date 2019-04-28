Victoria Beckham could be reunited with her former Spice Girls bandmates during the group's Wembley tour dates.

The singer-turned-designer has already rejected the opportunity to perform alongside Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner during their long-awaited reunion tour, but Victoria has reportedly agreed to appear on stage at one of their London dates in June.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday: ''It's looking likely that it will be for the second gig at Wembley on June 14.

''It's not been finalised exactly what she'll be doing.''

Victoria is reportedly reluctant to sing live, but is still open to the idea of appearing alongside the other girls on stage.

The insider continued: ''She has made it clear she doesn't want the pressure of having to sing live.

''But she's open to the idea of a dance routine.

''Another option is some sort of catwalk performance in honour of her fashion business. When she's done that sort of thing on tour with the girls in the past, it's gone down a storm.''

The speculation - which has been denied by Victoria's camp - comes shortly after Emma Bunton admitted she never expected Victoria to take part in the reunion tour.

The blonde beauty said it was clear when they briefly got back together for the 2012 London Olympics Closing Ceremony, that Victoria wanted to ''move on'' from her time in the band.

She said: ''I think we kind of realised at the Olympics that maybe it was something that [Victoria] didn't want to do all the time anymore and I think we were all nervous at the Olympics. But I think it showed with Victoria that maybe this was something she wanted to move on from.''