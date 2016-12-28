Victoria Beckham is set to receive an OBE in the Queen's New Years Honour List for her contributions to fashion and charity work.
The 42-year-old fashion designer - who rose to fame as part of girl group The Spice Girls - is set to be honoured by the British monarch for her contributions to fashion and charity work.
Victoria - whose husband David Beckham received an OBE in 2003 - was ''delighted and humbled for the recognition'', People magazine reports.
Meanwhile, retired soccer star David previously opened up about what it meant to receive the honour.
Speaking in a documentary about Britain's Queen Elizabeth, he said: ''That day was special for me because I brought my grandparents with me, it made me proud that I could bring them to somewhere that they worshiped for their whole lives.
''Meeting the Queen, it doesn't get any better than that. You can feel the emotion, I can personally feel the emotion, because I just love everything about our Queen and what she represents.''
And Victoria previously opened up about how she is inspired by her husband David's work ethic.
She shared: ''I'm really proud of everything I've achieved, but I haven't done it on my own - I have great people around me; I have a family that really supports me. I couldn't do any of this if it wasn't for David; he is such a supportive husband and someone who inspires me so much.
''His work ethic is incredible, and he is the most fantastic husband and devoted father. I think you have to [empower] yourself, rather than rely on other people to do that. It's great to get a compliment from your husband, or your kids, or another woman, but you also have to make yourself feel good too.''
