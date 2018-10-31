Victoria Beckham will pick up the Fashion Icon Award at the upcoming E! People's Choice Awards.

The 44-year-old designer feels ''so honoured'' to be the first-ever recipient of the accolade, particularly because it comes in the same year she's celebrated 10 years of her eponymous fashion label.

She said: ''I feel so honoured to be receiving the first ever fashion icon award at the E! People's Choice Awards. This year I am celebrating 10 Years of my brand, and this is a wonderful way to mark that decade.

''I am so grateful to be the inaugural recipient. I love what I do, and love that I have been given the opportunity to empower women through my collections. November 11 will be a very special moment for me.''

The former Spice Girls star was hailed as a ''true inspiration and voice'' for women by E! executives, who admitted they couldn't think of anyone more suited to the award.

Jen Neal, Executive Producer of Live Events and Executive Vice President of Marketing for E! said: ''Victoria Beckham is a powerful businesswoman, fashion designer and true inspiration and voice for modern-day women.

''Celebrating its 10th anniversary, her brand is culturally influential across the globe and we couldn't think of anyone better suited to receive the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards' Fashion Icon Award.''

Victoria celebrated the 10th anniversary of her eponymous fashion line by showing her collection at London Fashion Week for the first time - after previously holding her shows exclusively in New York City - and she admitted that she was ''possibly more nervous'' for that unveiling than she was when she first started.

She previously said: ''I was so nervous. I get so nervous, I really do.

''You spend months and months creating the collection and I am always conscious of doing my best. I want to give my customer what she wants,

''I was very nervous because you never know what might happen. One of the girls might have fallen down the stairs or I might have fallen down! I'm just as nervous, possibly more, than I was when I first started.''

The E! People's Choice Awards take place on 11 November at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.