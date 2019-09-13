Victoria Beckham will launch her beauty line on Saturday (14.09.19).

The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer first announced her plans to launch a beauty brand named Victoria Beckham Beauty back in February this year, and has now revealed the products will finally be available for purchase this weekend, when the line goes live on September 14.

Victoria announced the news via her brand's Instagram account, where she shared two campaign images which counted down to the line's launch.

The caption on one video read: ''The final countdown starts NOW - #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty launches in just four days. Stay tuned for more news about the debut collection. Beauty that moves you. Link in bio. #CleanBeauty (sic)''

Whilst another photo was captioned: ''Launching in just 3 days! #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty #CleanBeauty (sic)''

Victoria, 45, also showed off the packaging of the products, which will include a Smoky Brick eyeshadow palette, Lid Lustre eyeshadow, Satin Kajal Liner eyeliner pencil, and a sharpener.

The packaging post also includes two further products which have their names blurred out, and are yet to be announced.

In another post, a quote from Victoria says she's determined to empower women to feel like ''the very best versions of themselves''.

An image of two models is captioned: ''''I want to create solutions for real women head to toe, inside and out. It is all about making my community feel like the very best versions of themselves.'' -VB #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty (sic)''

Prior to announcing her beauty line plans in February, Victoria also teased a skincare collection during a Facebook Live celebrating International Women's Day in March 2018.

Since then, the star - who has sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, as well as daughter Harper, eight, with husband David Beckham - has given very few details on the line but insists she is still working on it, alongside plans to develop a fragrance.