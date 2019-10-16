Victoria Beckham says the ''secret'' to her successful marriage to husband David Beckham is ''communication''.

The high-profile couple tied the knot in July 1999 and have children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, together, and the fashion designer has gushed that it was ''love at first sight'' when she first met the now-retired soccer star two years before they got married.

When asked what the ''secret sauce'' is to their happy marriage, the former Spice Girl - who was known as Posh Spice in the band - said that family is very important and that ''everything'' they do ''revolves around the children''.

Victoria also gushed about how ''lucky'' they are to have found one another and to be ''growing together''.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on Tuesday's (15.10.19) episode of the 'Today' show, Victoria said: ''You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children.

''But we both work really hard.

''We love what we do professionally.

''We support each other and, you know, we're very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we're growing together.''

The businesswoman added how it helps that their parents are ''very, very present'' in their children's lives.

She said: ''You know, we love our family.

''Everything we do revolves around our family.

''I think it's just being focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us.

''Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids.''

Victoria, 45, previously admitted she feels she and David, 44, are ''stronger together'' than they would be on their own, and they have ''respect'' for their family unit.

She said: ''We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It's all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key ... People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal. But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that's unfair.''