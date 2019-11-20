Victoria Beckham has teamed up with Augustinus Bader on her first skincare product, after expanding her eponymously titled beauty brand.
The former Spice Girl launched her eponymous beauty brand earlier this year, and she's now begun expanding her label to include skincare products, after first teasing the idea when she first announced Victoria Beckham Beauty.
Victoria has now released her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in collaboration with Professor Augustinus Bader, the German stem-cell scientist behind The Cream, which was named as one of 2019's most popular skincare products.
Bader's product features a patented Trigger Factor Complex that works to jumpstart your skin's repair and renewal functions to heal skin faster and in turn, improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and as a fan of the cream herself, Victoria was thrilled to work with the scientist.
In a press release, she said: ''It's been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturiser that works to improve the health of my skin and gives me that fresh, natural glow that I love.''
The priming moisturiser is a hybrid product that combines primer with moisturiser, and is inspired by Victoria's own skincare routine.
Victoria's product implements Bader's Trigger Factor Complex technology, as well as the lipids, vitamins, and amino acids found in his original cream, but with the added benefit of also smoothing skin so it's prepped for makeup application.
Bader explained: ''It's the first priming moisturiser of its kind to care for your skin cells while also preparing your skin for makeup application.''
The cream has a lightweight texture that can be work alone to give skin a radiant finish or under makeup, which according to the 45-year-old fashionista, ''will enhance your products.''
Victoria's first skincare product is available at victoriabeckhambeauty.com, and costs $95 for a 30ml bottle, or $145 for a 50ml bottle.
