Victoria Beckham taught Eva Longoria how to be ''creative'' with her baby son.

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star turned to the 45-year-old fashion designer, whom she's been friends with for years, when she became a mother to her little boy Santiago 11 months ago because she loves how ''involved'' she is with her four children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mirror, Eva said: ''Victoria has about 80 kids! We joke all the time that she's the woman who lives in a shoe, she had so many kids she didn't know what to do. What I love about Victoria is how involved she is with her kids. Something I've learned from her is to be really creative with kids. She's a really great organiser of activities.''

The 44-year-old actress recently said she is also planning on raising Santiago, whom she has with her husband Jose Baston, to understand feminist values as she wants him to know that ''women are equal to men''.

She explained: ''People overthink the word 'feminism'. It means equality. That's it. So it's not a lot of degrees of equality. It is what it is. So for me to be able to teach him women are equal to men is going to be a big lesson. But it's not only about teaching him, it's about showing him.''

The brunette beauty knows that children ''emulate'' what those around them are doing, so will make sure she ''walks the walk'' when it comes to being a feminist.

She added: ''And a lot of times, our young kids, they emulate. They're not going to hear what I'm saying. He wants to emulate what I'm doing, so I think it's important for us to walk the walk.''