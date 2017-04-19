Victoria Beckham doesn't think the Kardashians are ''inspiring''.

The 43-year-old fashion designer hopes her daughter Harper, five, will grow up to favour a natural look and modest clothing but is aware she will want to follow trends.

Asked if she will stop Harper wearing short skirts, she said: ''Hopefully she's not going to want to wear short skirts and dresses.

''When I used to want to wear short skirts and dresses, that's how people were dressing. I'm not sure it's the same now.

''Is it cool for young girls to wear tons of make-up these days? Surely the women that young girls look up to don't tend to plaster themselves in make-up.''

But asked about the vloggers who do contouring videos and the Kardashians, she added: ''I try not to think about that as inspiring, to be honest.''

And Victoria - who also has sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, with her husband David Beckham - tries to teach her daughter there are many more important things in life than appearances.

She told Britain's ELLE magazine: ''I think it's [about] getting the balance right, not stifling them and then ending up with a child who rebels.

''I say to her, 'Harper, it's not who's the prettiest girl in the class, it's who is the nicest and most hard-working girl in the class.'

''I don't like her to focus too much on her appearance.''

Harper has a passion for ballet and chess, but also loves to draw.

Victoria said: ''It was funny, the other day Harper said, 'I'd like you to come to my gallery opening.'

''So I went into the lounge and she had coloured lots of pictures, pulled them out of the book and laid them out on the armoire, and she wanted us to come to the 'gallery'.

''She had made little tickets and she was selling her pieces of art. Then, later, she said, 'I'm just going to go into the lounge and do some yoga.''