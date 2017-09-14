Victoria Beckham finds it hard to pick an outfit for herself during Fashion Week.

The 43-year-old fashion designer recently showcased the new designs in her eponymous label at New York Fashion Week, and the star opted for a classic jeans and a white t-shirt ensemble during the exhibition because she didn't ''have the time to think'' about her own outfit during the busy time.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her wardrobe choices during the hectic time, she said: '' On the lead up to fashion week you don't really have the time to think about what you're wearing because we've been so busy this week with the collection and the casting and everything else that goes with putting a big show together. It was just jeans and T-shirts for me this week.

''I got those [jeans] from a vintage shop. They're just vintage Levi's.''

And the Spice Girls band member - who was known as Posh Spice in the girl group - has revealed although she has even been sporting flatter shoes she will never stop wearing high heeled platforms, and will alternate between wearing both styles of footwear depending on the occasion.

She said: ''The shoes are great. They are so comfortable as well. You really can wear them all day because they're not too high. What's so funny is that people said that [I stopped wearing heels] because I think like most people I'll have a day where I want to put a heel on and then I'll wear trainers if I'm running around after the kids. I go between the two. Sometimes a flat sandal if there is nice weather.''

Victoria has also recently released her new beauty capsule for Estée Lauder, which she is very proud of because she believes she has successfully created the essential cosmetic products ''every woman'' needs.

She added: ''I've learned so much over the years. I have a point of view and I wanted to create the key must-have items that every woman should have in her make-up bag, and I really think that I've done that.''