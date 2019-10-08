Victoria Beckham stays healthy with a ''few tequilas and a few red wines''.

The 45-year-old fashion designer insists balance is the key to keeping healthy and whilst she loves her fish, vegetables, fruit and water, she also enjoys the odd drop of alcohol.

She said: ''I try to be really really healthy, I expect a lot of myself and my body. I have four kids and work a lot, I try to be healthy, fresh fish, fresh vegetables, fruit and I drink a lot of water. I am not saying I'm not fun, I am known to drink a few tequilas and a few red wines, it's that balance. Working out, but having fun is also super important.''

And the 'Wannabe' hitmaker has shared her own skincare secrets.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, she added: ''Definitely take make-up off every night before bed, use a really good moisturiser that works for your skin type and stay hydrated! I haven't always had good skin, I pay a lot of attention to my skin, not just on my skin, eating healthy as well and drinking water ... basic things that make a difference! Using a good moisturiser, making sure my skin is hydrated and changing it up as well, I think is important.''

Meanwhile, Victoria previously branded anti-ageing products as ''bulls**t''.

She said: ''It's not about trying to make ourselves look different or any younger. I'm not going to be coming out with products that say they'll get rid of wrinkles because I think that's bulls**t. We should celebrate who we are and be the best, most powerful version of ourselves. We should also celebrate each other and, as women, be strong together.''