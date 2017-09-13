Victoria Beckham thinks the Spice Girls looked like ''five men in drag''.

The 43-year-old designer admits she and her former bandmates looked ''hideous'' when they attended the American Music Awards in 1998 - at which they picked up three prizes - because they had piled on so much make-up.

Asked her favourite Spice Girls beauty look, Victoria - who has kids Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six, with husband David - said: ''When I was pregnant with Brooklyn, we did a video called 'Goodbye', I had really short hair, that was quite nice natural make-up, but there's one that was the most hideous - we went to the American Music Awards and we looked like men in drag.

''We had so much make-up on, it was unbelievable, I look back at the pictures and I'm like 'Woah'. We took the layering of make-up to a whole new level.''

And Victoria - who was joined in the band by Geri Horner, Mel C, Mel B and Emma Bunton - admitted she ''cringes'' when she looks back at some of her Spice Girls looks.

In a video interview with Selfridges presenter Laura Jackson, she said: ''I used to experiment a lot when I was younger and I look back, [from] when I was in the Spice Girls, at some of those looks. Do I cringe? A little.

''But I think it's great to experiment and try new things.''

The brunette beauty believes her ventures into fashion and beauty are extending the messages she promoted with the Spice Girls.

She said: ''I started out talking about girl power in the Spice Girls and now it's about empowering women with fashion or beauty.

''I want to make women all around the world feel like the most beautiful version of themselves, it doesn't matter how old you are, this has nothing to do with body shape, every woman can look beautiful and I know that does come from within, but it gives you that extra layer of confidence.''