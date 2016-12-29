Tabloid reports suggest the former Spice Girls star-turned-fashion mogul will be made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in Queen Elizabeth II's 2017 New Year's Honours List.

A source close to the star told MailOnline that Victoria had told her kids the big news, while they were on vacation in the Maldives. Her alleged indiscretion caused outrage among several British politicians, who claim it breached protocol that ensures recipients keep their nomination a secret until the U.K. government unveils the medal list.

Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Andrew Bridgen told the Daily Mail newspaper, "Nominees are sworn to secrecy, so she has broken the first rule of being offered the honour. It would appear to be a breach of protocol and perhaps raises questions over her suitability that she has leaked her own nomination. This further discredits our honours system."

The 42-year-old is said to be receiving the honour for services to charity and Britain's fashion industry.

Another Conservative MP, Peter Bone, is also upset over the leak, adding, "It is certainly a betrayal of etiquette, it is just not done. It is just wrong and I don't understand why anyone would leak something like that. To get an honour is extremely important and it might well be for a very good reason, but you just don't leak it. Full stop."

If the honour news is true, Victoria, who is also a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, will follow in the footsteps of her husband David, who received an OBE in 2003.