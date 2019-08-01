Victoria Beckham has signed with WME.

The 45-year-old fashion designer has joined the global talent agency, whose clients include Adele, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Matt Damon, Idris Elba and Ryan Reynolds.

Victoria is also following in the footsteps of her own husband David Beckham, 44, who signed with WME last month.

Victoria - who shot to fame as a member of girl group The Spice Girls - launched her eponymous fashion label in 2008 and has won Designer Brand of the Year twice at the prestigious British Fashion Awards.

The company now employs 180 people, with two London offices and a third in New York.

In September she will launch Victoria Beckham Beauty, a clean beauty and skincare brand.

Recently, Victoria explained that it took ''courage'' to reject the opportunity to reunite with the Spice Girls.

The star was offered the opportunity to join the band's much-hyped reunion tour this summer, but Victoria declined the invite, instead opting to focus her attention on her family and her fashion business.

Victoria shared: ''It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.'

''I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company.

''I'm 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am ... I'm not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself. Before I turned 40, I wasn't that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling.''

Victoria and David have children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and eight-year-old Harper together.