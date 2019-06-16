Victoria Beckham called husband David ''the best daddy in the world''.

Alongside a family snap - which included their sons Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14, and seven-year-old daughter Harper - the fashion designer paid tribute to her man with a sweet message to celebrate Father's Day (16.06.19).

She captioned the photo: ''Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses @davidbeckham x (sic)''

Although eldest son Brooklyn, 20, wasn't in the picture, he posted his own message as he praised his famous father.

He wrote: ''Happy Father's Day dad x love you so much :) you are the best and always have been.''

David also shared a sweet tribute to his dad Ted as he posted a montage of pictures alongside a simple note.

He said: ''Happy Father's Day dad... Love you so much''

The emotional post comes days after David and Ted reflected on their relationship as part of the Haig Club's Celebrating Dad.

Ted told the retired football legend: ''You've turned out exactly how I wanted you.''

Meanwhile, it turns out the Beckham kids didn't want to let their father down when they decided they didn't want to follow in his footsteps.

Victoria recently revealed that all three sons were so worried about letting their dad down when they realised they weren't going to be footballers.

She admitted: ''All three boys used to have contracts with Arsenal. Brooklyn was the first to say he didn't want to play any more. And then Romeo decided he didn't want to do it either.

''I remember Romeo sitting in the bath getting really upset saying, 'I don't want to let Daddy down'. So I told him daddy just wants you to be happy. And now he's playing tennis. Every day.''