Victoria Beckham has insisted that she wants her latest line for sportswear giant Reebok to be unisex as ''in [her] house [they] all share sportswear''.
Victoria Beckham felt it was important her Reebok collection worked for ''both women and men''.
The 44-year-old fashion mogul - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper with husband David Beckham - wanted her sportswear range to be unisex because she's used to sharing workout gear with the rest of her household.
In an interview with Vogue, she said: ''Every time I go into a product category, it's because I want that thing in my life, I work out a lot, so sportswear is very important to me and my wardrobe.
''It needs to work, as well as look good. Just because I'm a woman doesn't mean I want to wear pink trainers, in our house we all share sportswear, so it was important that this collection worked for both women and men.''
The former Spice Girl went on to reveal that she was thrilled when her youngest son, Cruz, told her last week that he wanted a pair of her Reebok trainers.
She said: ''This is a kid who logs on every Thursday morning to see what Supreme products have dropped, he knows about trainer exclusives all around the world and he likes mine!''
The designer had to test her line herself as ''no one in [her] team can be bothered to go to the gym'' and Victoria detailed her fitness routine, which currently entails two hours every day:
She said: ''A mixture of treadmill work, dancing, weightlifting and [resistance] bands, if I get my cardio out of the treadmill, I normally spend the next hour with my trainer on muscle definition.''
