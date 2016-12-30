Victoria Beckham's fashion label has reportedly been warned that it could be closed down for failing to file its accounts on time for the third consecutive year.

The 42-year-old designer set up her Victoria Beckham Ltd label in 2008 and has since seen the company grow - but Victoria was served with a notice of compulsory strike-off by Companies House on December 6.

A letter said, according to the Daily Mail newspaper: ''Unless cause is shown to the contrary, Victoria Beckham Limited will be struck off the register and the company will be dissolved,'' by February 5.

Subsequently, Victoria was warned that the firm's property would ''belong to the crown'' if it failed to comply.

This comes shortly Victoria was accused of breaching royal protocol by revealing that she is to receive an OBE.

The mother-of-four - who has been married to former sports star David Beckham since 1999 - will receive her award in Queen Elizabeth's New Year's Honours list.

The news was supposed to be kept a secret until it was announced by Buckingham Palace, but leaked after Victoria informed family members.

Her actions have angered Conservative Party politician Andrew Bridgen, who recently said : ''Nominees are sworn to secrecy, so she has broken the first rule of being offered the honour.

''It would appear to be a breach of protocol and perhaps raises questions over her suitability that she has leaked her own nomination. This further discredits our honours system.''

Fellow politician Peter Bone echoed Andrew's thoughts, saying: ''It is certainly a betrayal of etiquette, it is just not done. It is just wrong and I don't understand why anyone would leak something like that.

''To get an honour is extremely important and it might well be for a very good reason but you just don't leak it. Full stop.''