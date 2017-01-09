The popstar-turned-fashion designer launched her eponymous label back in 2008 and its since won her big recognition in the industry, such as scooping Designer Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2011.

However, despite reportedly making a sales profit of $44 million (£36.5 million) in 2015, The Sun newspaper claims Victoria has recently been forced to file a huge loss. The publication reports she owes her husband David Beckham $8.2 million (£6.7 million) after his business lent ongoing funds to her brand.

It was previously revealed by The Sun that Victoria's firm reported a big profit shortly after her spouse's company loaned her $6.3 million (£5.2 million). But over the weekend (07-08Jan17) David’s DB Ventures reportedly achieved a profit of $54 million (£44 million), in paperwork obtained by The Sun.

The notes also read, “£3 million pledge – along with Beckham Brand Holdings Ltd, to secure the banking arrangements of Victoria Beckham Ltd.

“At the balance sheet date, the amount owed by Victoria Beckham Limited was £6,671,744.”

A representative for the Beckham Brand Holdings has quashed rumours of business troubles though, telling MailOnline: “This misrepresents how their businesses operate.

“There is a private holding company, (Beckham Brand Holdings Ltd), owned equally by Victoria, David and Simon Fuller’s XIX, which oversees all the Beckham businesses which reports a substantial profit for 2015.

“These businesses may be funded in different ways at any point in time, which may entail a mixture of bank debt, intercompany loans or equity investment.”

These reports come after it was claimed Victoria was given a formal warning that her label could be shut down after failing to file its accounts on time, for the third year running. The Daily Mail reported that Companies House served her with a formal notice.