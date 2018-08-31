Victoria Beckham's fashion brand is now accessible in ''over 100 countries''.

The 44-year-old fashion designer has taken her eponymous label worldwide, after she revealed during her summer break in France that her new website is officially up and running, providing international shipping for customers across the globe.

Victoria took to Instagram to post a selfie of herself posing in front of her computer screen, wearing a simple white vest with a minimal face of make-up.

She wrote: ''My new website is now LIVE! I am super excited I can now reach over 100 countries! I am really excited to share my new site with you and I hope you enjoy the experience, me and my team have built as much we do! Do let me know what you think! x VB #TeamVBvictoriabeckham.com. (sic)''

The former Spice Girl was flooded with comments from excited fans.

One user wrote: ''Good luck you are beautiful and have a beautiful family. You should be very proud of your self for all your hard work. And when you have achieved. I cannot wait to buy your clothing. (sic)''

Another said: ''Absolutely LOVE the new website....can't wait to start shopping. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the fashion icon has also taken to social media recently to reveal her new Reebok collection.

The model showed off the campaign for her first unisex range for the first time on Instagram, which shot by her 19-year-old son Brooklyn, who she shares with soccer legend, David Beckham .

Victoria's partnership with the sportswear giant was announced last year and she has said that the clothing line is inspired by retired NBA basketball player Shaquille O'Neal and the 1990s, the decade which launched her career.

Victoria - who also has Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, with David - explained in a statement that she got her inspiration for the collection last year when she visited the Reebok archives in Boston.

She said: ''When I think of Reebok, I think of the '90s and basketball - and therefore, of course, I think of Shaq.

''For me, this capsule really represents a celebration of that era, Reebok and Shaq's shared history in basketball, and the great heritage pieces I discovered in those archives.''