Victoria Beckham likes to ''play with make-up'' with her eight-year-old daughter.

The former Spice Girls singer insists she wouldn't let little Harper go out with cosmetics on her face, but she and her ''girly'' child like to experiment and play around with products when they're relaxing at home.

She said: ''Harper's really girly so we do enjoy make up at home. I mean, she wouldn't go out of the house with make up on obviously, but I think it's a really nice thing you can do with your daughter, you know. Play with make up and have fun.''

And Harper isn't the only person Victoria - who also has sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, with husband David Beckham - shares her beauty products with.

She admitted on an upcoming interview on UK TV show 'This Morning': ''David one hundred percent steals my beauty products. We share beauty products.''

The 45-year-old fashion designer insisted she has never been ''tempted'' by cosmetic surgery but won't rule out the possibility in the future.

She said: ''I haven't been tempted by a cosmetic procedure, but never say never.

''It's whatever makes anyone feel good about themselves. Maybe ask me that question in another 10, 15, 20 years time.

''Maybe that will have changed, but at the moment I would rather celebrate who I am and just be the best version of myself, as opposed to trying to change too much.''

Despite Victoria's surgery vow, she previously confessed to having had breast implants removed, despite having always insisted she hadn't had a boob job.

She quipped in 2014: ''I don't have them any more. I think I may have purchased them.''

And three years later, in a letter to her teenage self, she wrote: ''I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it -- stupid. Just celebrate what you've got.''