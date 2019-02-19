Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper is ''passionate'' about beauty and ''sustainability''.

The 44-year-old fashion mogul - who also has sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, and 13-year-old Cruz with her husband David Beckham - has revealed that she is ''teaching'' their seven-year-old daughter about what products are environmentally friendly and educating her about cosmetics.

Speaking to UK Glamour magazine, Victoria said: ''She loves beauty. She likes to play with makeup. It's a great thing you can do as a mother and daughter. But she definitely doesn't go out wearing makeup - that would be a little inappropriate!

''She's very interested in what am I using on my body and also shampoo. I am teaching her and she is passionate. The younger generation really do care about the environment, they care about what they are putting on their skin, they care about sustainability - so it's really important.''

The iconic Spice Girl's eponymous fashion label celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018 and she has announced a new venture for 2019.

Victoria Beckham Beauty is to go on sale via Victoriabeckham.com from this autumn, and the star admitted she is on a ''personal mission'' to make her cosmetic products fit for the ''future''.

Opening up about her line, she added: ''It will be everything from makeup to skincare and anything that comes under the wellness umbrella. I have been doing a lot of research and really educating myself. As a consumer I really want to know what is in product.

''It doesn't mean things can't be active, but as a woman I want to know exactly what I am putting on my skin. I am making that a personal mission for the consumer to understand what is actually in the product. I won't be testing on animals, which is something I feel very strongly about.

''Also, I will look at how sustainable I can make the product, also the packaging too. I have a strong point of view and as a woman I know what I want in my makeup bag and what skincare I want. As with everything else, including fashion, it is about creating products I want myself - beauty will be the same.

''I think it's about creating a beauty brand of the future. I think a lot about the beauty industry is still very old-fashioned. Why is it so confusing for the consumer to know what is in products? When what you are using and putting on your face could potentially be very damaging and dangerous.''