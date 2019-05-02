Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to her husband David Beckham on his 44th birthday.

The 45-year-old fashion designer posted a sweet message to her husband to mark his birthday as she thanked him for being her and their children's ''everything''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Birthday @davidbeckham. You are our everything xxx We love u so much x Kisses (sic)''

Their son Romeo also posted a tribute to his dad, writing: ''Happy birthday dad I hope you have an amazing day ... love you so much @davidbeckham (sic)''

And alongside a picture of a card, which read ''dad, growing old is inevitable but growing up is optional'', Cruz wrote: ''Happy birthday dad have a amazing day thank you for all you have done for me i love you @davidbeckham (sic)''

And Cruz wrote another post with a simple message of ''Happy birthday'' alongside a single red heart emoji.

David was treated to a homemade sausage sandwich, made by his daughter Harper, seven.

The 44-year-old former soccer star previously confessed his marriage to wife Victoria is ''always hard work''.

He said: ''To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work. It becomes a little more complicated.''

And Victoria recently insisted she and her ex-England captain husband are ''stronger together'' than they would be on their own, and the couple have ''respect'' for their family unit.

She said: ''We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It's all about the family unit.

''We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.''