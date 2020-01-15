Victoria Beckham's luxury breakfast is made from a £6 loaf of bread.

The 45-year-old fashion designer shared a snap of her favourite breakfast - smashed avocado on toast - but fans were most shocked by the cost of the carbohydrate.

Sharing a picture, she wrote: ''My breakfast. Ezekiel toast with avocado. We switched our bread to this! Even the kids like it. (sic)''

The Ezekiel 4:9 bread is a sprouted grain bread and costs £5.95 a loaf. It gets its name from the Holy Scripture, which reads: ''Take also unto thee wheat, and barley, and beans, and lentils and millet, and spelt and put them in one vessel.''

Its makers credit the ''special, unique combination of 6 grains and legumes'' for making the bread so tasty and healthy.

Writing on their website, they shared: ''It's this special, unique combination of 6 grains and legumes that harvests benefits beyond what we normally expect from our breads, pastas, cereals, and other foods. It's a source of complete Protein - rated 84.3% as efficient as the highest source of protein. It contains 18 amino acids, including all nine essential amino acids. Increased digestibility and increased absorption of minerals, as sprouting breaks down enzyme inhibitors, so your body can more easily absorb calcium, magnesium, iron, copper and zinc. There is increased Vitamin C, increased Vitamin B and it is a great source of fibre.''

Meanwhile, Victoria previously confessed she isn't great at making breakfast, after revealing she had burned her son Cruz's Weetabix.

She said: ''So I always get up to make the kids breakfast, and this morning Cruz wanted Weetabix. And he didn't eat it, and I think this is proof that I'm not great in the kitchen. A lot of love went into it, but I'm not surprised he didn't eat it. It's a bit tough.''