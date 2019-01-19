Victoria Beckham has ruled out a Spice Girls reunion.

Although her bandmates have previously said they are hopeful that Victoria will join them on at some stage on their upcoming 2019 tour, Victoria has insisted she will not return to the stage alongside Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner.

Speaking to The Guardian, the fashion designer said: ''No. Definitely not.'' Was that a difficult decision? ''Not at all. What I do now is my passion and a full-time job. I'm excited to see it, though. And I'm sure when I'm there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out. Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl.''

Emma, Geri, Mel C and Mel B are set to hit the road for a 2019 UK tour, more than two decades after the band first burst onto the music scene.

Mel B previously admitted she's ''disappointed'' her long-time pal won't be able to attend - even though she hopes that Victoria will make a one-off appearance with the group.

She previously said: ''Yeah, it is disappointing. But it's not in some ways, because you have to be respectful of what she wants to do and you can't force anybody to do anything.

''But I still live in hope that she is going to join us, and she is a part of our band.''

She later added: ''I still think Victoria may actually join us at some point, but that's just me. I'm the eternal optimist.

''I'm very respectful of the fact she is incredibly busy with her fashion empire and it's not the right time for her, but I have a sneaking suspicion she will see the fun we're having and - well, maybe I shouldn't say any more.''