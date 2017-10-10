Victoria Beckham believes her career has educated her about her ''beauty style''.

The 43-year-old singer and fashion designer has admitted she used to have ''bad skin'' when she was younger and used to do all she could to conceal her blemishes, but the star has revealed she doesn't have to ''worry'' about her skin anymore and has learnt what products to use and beauty trends to experiment with over the years.

Speaking to Into The Gloss about her beauty hacks, the creative mastermind - who laucnhed her eponymous label in 2008 - said: ''I used to have quite bad skin when I was younger and I was constantly covering up spots and things like that. Luckily, I don't have to worry too much about that anymore. Over time, you learn what works for you.''

And the Spice Girls band member - who was known as Posh Spice in the girl group - has admitted she had some ''interesting looks'' during her time with the 'Wannabe' hitmakers but she has drastically changed her style since then.

She continued: ''And, you know, I tried some interesting looks in the Spice Girls. At this point, I've done so many photoshoots and red carpets that I've learned so much about my beauty style by looking back at pictures of myself.''

Victoria - who has Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old daughter Harper with her husband David Beckham - teamed up with cosmetics giant Estee Lauder to create her own beauty and skincare line, and the star has revealed the Aura Gloss in her range is her go-to product.

She explained: ''I'll put it on top of my cheeks, on my eyelids, down the center of my nose, and always on this bow of my lip because it makes the lips look fuller. Also a little bit on my chin. Sometimes if I'm wearing something strapless, I'll take a little bit, mix it with my moisturizer, and put it on my collarbone. You can do everything with it--it has this nice gold feeling that makes it a good highlighter.''