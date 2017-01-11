Victoria Beckham has told her younger self to always make an effort with her appearance.

The 42-year-old fashion designer - who has been married to former England football captain David Beckham since 1999 - has penned a letter to her 18-year-old self in which she vowed to ''never'' let herself go, to brush her hair and teeth ''at least'', and to always tame her eyebrows.

In the note, which has been obtained by Vogue.co.uk, the brunette beauty - who has sons Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and five-year-old daughter Harper with her spouse - wrote: ''Dear Victoria,

''I know you are struggling right now. You are not the prettiest, or the thinnest, or the best at dancing at the Laine Theatre Arts college.

''You have bad acne. Your complexion will sort itself out (in fact you will launch your own make-up brand); as soon as the Eighties are over, your perm will die down, and your weight will settle itself. Instead, learn to embrace your imperfections - that is what I want to tell you. Let your skin breathe; wear less make-up. (And don't ever let that make-up artist shave your eyebrows! The effects last forever.)

''[But] never let yourself go completely (at least brush your hair, clean your teeth, have a bit of a brow going on because you will always want him to look at you and feel attracted).''

And the style icon predicted she will have ''so much fun'' with her outfit choices over the years, although she will not realise some ensembles will be ''ridiculous'' and will leave her looking like a ''drag queen''.

She explained: ''You are going to have so much fun with your clothes - PVC catsuits; chokers that say absurd things; weird spiky blonde hair. It will never occur to you that you appear ridiculous. You will turn up at awards ceremonies resembling a drag queen.

''You will always be addicted to Elnett hairspray but you will tone it down. Less of the 'Hello! I just got stuck in a wind tunnel', please.''

However, Victoria - who was also known as Posh Spice when in the Spice Girls - has requested herself not to look back on her attire in embarrassment but to laugh when she reflects on her fashion faux pas.

She continued: ''But I look back at you and smile. It will add interest to your life to go from one extreme to another. I love the fact that you will feel free to express yourself.''