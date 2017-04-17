Victoria Beckham has been inundated with heartfelt messages from her family to celebrate her birthday.

The fashion designer turned 43 on Monday (17.04.17) and the mogul - who has Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, five, with her husband David Beckham - has taken to social media to share a sweet video of her youngest child singing to her.

Alongside a clip of her daughter belting out the birthday ballad, which was posted on the entrepreneur's Instagram account, she wrote: ''I love u @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham (sic).''

Harper's siblings have also taken to the photo-sharing site to gush about their mother on her birthday.

Cruz posted a picture of him with the brunette beauty, which he captioned: ''Dear Mum happy birthday you are the best mum ever @victoriabeckham #bestmumever (sic).''

Romeo also posted a photograph of him with his parent, which saw him credit Victoria as ''perfect'' and the ''most amazing mum'', who always puts on a brave face ''whatever happens''.

He wrote: ''Mum, I love u so much and hope you have the best day ever!! You are the most amazing mum and you are perfect I'm every way. I love how you make me laugh every day and whatever happens you always seem to be happy. I love you to the moon and back xx have the best day ever !! (sic).''

Victoria's 41-year-old spouse also broadcasted his love and well wishes to his wife with a picture of her in a skin-tight black leather catsuit from when she was in the Spice Girls.

The former England football captain's post read: ''Happy birthday to An amazing mummy , wife and friend .. We Love you Have a beautiful day x @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #@HarperSeven (sic).''

Victoria has also posted a video on her Instagram Story showing off a collage of pictures of her brood with ''Happy Birthday'' and ''We Love You Mummy'' messages beside them.

And it has been reported the entire Beckham family, except for Brooklyn - who was believed to be at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - enjoyed a celebratory dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Los Angeles, prior to her birthday today to mark the occasion.