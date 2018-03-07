Victoria Beckham has reportedly pulled out of the Spice Girls reunion.

The '2 Become 1' hitmakers were thought to have put pen to paper for a number of reunion shows this year after confirming they were back together to work on unspecified projects, but it looks like their plans have been thrown into jeopardy as the 43-year-old fashion designer has been ''quite vocal'' about not wanting to reunite.

Mel C told The Sun newspaper: ''Victoria has been quite vocal, it's really not something she wants to do at this time.''

And the 44-year-old singer has ruled out the possibility that she, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner may tour as a foursome because it has to be ''all five.''

She explained: ''I think it has to be all five, so it's tricky. It's very early stages, we're not talking about new music or going out on the road together at this time.''

And, even if they do reform, Mel doesn't think they'll be doing any shows this year.

When quizzed on rumours the Spice Girls would be taking to the stage at London Pride, she said: ''That would be a very fitting place for the Spice Girls to reform but unfortunately I don't think you'll be seeing the Spice Girls on stage this year.''

It comes after the band's manager Simon Fuller hinted that Victoria was not on board.

When asked if Victoria has ''signed off'' for a tour, he replied: ''It may be four, not five.''

Sources recently claimed the 'Wannabe' hitmakers will perform a ''limited number'' of shows, but will make a huge amount of money from a new range of merchandise.

But Victoria has recently insisted she will not tour with the group.

She said: ''I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour. It was so great to see the girls... There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming. But this [fashion] is what I do.''