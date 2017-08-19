Victoria Beckham is ''so proud'' of her son Brooklyn.

The 18-year-old aspiring photographer - who is the son of Victoria and her soccer star husband David Beckham - is heading off to New York City to study photography at college, and in a post on Instagram, the fashion icon has said she's ''emotional'' at the thought of him leaving home.

Victoria posted a picture of her with Brooklyn on the site on Friday (18.08.17) and wrote: ''We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x (sic)''

The news comes after Brooklyn said he was ''nervous'' about his big move, and admitted his 43-year-old mother was ''upset'' about the decision.

He said: ''I'm nervous, and my mum's upset about me leaving. But it's really exciting. I kind of live in the moment.''

Brooklyn has previously lived in Los Angeles, when his superstar dad David Beckham was playing soccer for LA Galaxy.

Now, the teenager is looking forward to relocating to the US once again, admitting he's confident of making ''life-long'' friends during his time at Parsons School of Design, where he will study photography.

He added: ''I don't think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I'll meet life-long friends. Stuff like that.''

Meanwhile, sources previously claimed Brooklyn isn't anxious about moving away from home, because he's already ''pretty independent''.

The source said: ''Brooklyn is already pretty independent so he has few qualms about living away from his family.

''He's obviously going to miss them all but he's ready for his next adventure.

''If he wants to achieve his dream job full time, having the extra learning behind him will be such an asset.''