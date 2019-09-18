Victoria Beckham has praised Duchess Meghan.

The 45-year-old fashion designer is a huge fan of the royal, whose wedding to Prince Harry she attended in May 2018, and Victoria praised Meghan for advocating for kindness in people.

She told Britain's Glamour magazine: ''I have always been about embracing who you are, supporting others, not being judgemental, treating others how you want to be treated. Sometimes it's just the fundamental basics. Women supporting women is key. I liked what Meghan Markle said at the [British] Fashion Awards, that it used to be cool to be cruel, and now it's cool to be kind. Kindness was always at the core of Girl Power.''

And Victoria also believes that being kind to yourself is just as important as being kind to others.

She said: ''There's something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it, feeling confident, feeling content. Doing beauty has really helped with that - it's been very liberating. I want to spread the word that everybody should feel like the best version of themselves. To look after what you have. I want to tell people to own who you are. Yes, we - and I - have wrinkles, and that's OK!

''I've always been very tough on myself. We all have good days and bad days. Even when I have a bad day, I think I'm really lucky. I have an amazing husband, a great family, incredible people I work with and I've always had to work hard. I feel blessed and I want to maintain what I've achieved.

''I'm a very positive person. If you put out positive energy, that's what you'll get back.''

