Victoria Beckham has praised her husband David's cameo in 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.

The fashion designer took to social media during the premiere of the new Guy Ritchie film in London on Wednesday (10.05.17) and expressed how proud she was of the soccer player's first speaking film role.

On Twitter, the 43-year-old star wrote: ''So proud of @davidbeckham! (sic)''

David, 42, was joined on the red carpet by his 18-year-old son Brooklyn and said at the premiere: ''The good thing about working with Guy is that he's a good friend of mine. He looked after me in many different ways. I trust him.

''My role is pretty small in this and I had one or two lines. I've been around Guy's movies before and it's a great place to be. You kind of love that community feel.''

Becks was joined by a number of the cast members, including Poppy Delevingne and Charlie Hunnam, who stars in the leading role in the movie.

Speaking at the premiere, Charlie, 37, said: ''It was lovely working with Beckham, he did an amazing job.

''He is very quiet and humble and serious.''

'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' marks David's second appearance in a movie directed by his good friend, but is the first time he has a speaking role and the director says he was ''fantastic''.

Guy shared: ''He was fantastic, I love old Becksy. He is a fabulous actor and real pleasure to be with.''

David underwent a total transformation for his on-screen role in 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', sitting in the make-up chair to get a huge facial scar and rotten teeth to ensure he looked the part.