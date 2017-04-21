Victoria Beckham has thanked husband David Beckham and her parents for allowing her to ''follow [her] dreams''.

The 43-year-old fashion designer was honoured with an OBE by Prince William at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday (19.04.17) and has since taken to Instagram to share a gushing post about her family's support.

Alongside a picture of her mother, her retired soccer star spouse, herself and her father, she wrote on the photo-sharing app: ''I love u @davidbeckham and my wonderful parents,'' she wrote on Instagram on Thursday. ''Thank you for always supporting and encouraging me to follow my dreams. #OBE #BuckinghamPalace X VB. (sic)''

Shortly after, the brunette beauty's 18-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham sent his mother a well done message.

Sharing the picture of Prince William placing her brooch on Victoria, he wrote: ''AMAZING. Congrats mum. You deserve it. (sic)''

The Spice Girl - who also has Cruz, 12, and Harper, five, with David - said on the day she felt ''honoured and humbled'' to receive the special title.

She said: ''It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

''If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband. Without their love and support, none of this would be possible.''

Victoria was supported at the event by David - who received his own OBE in 2003 - whilst their son Romeo, 14, also took to Instagram to congratulate his mother on the honour.

Captioning a photo of Victoria receiving her award, he wrote: ''I want to say how proud I am of my mum today as she received her OBE... She works so hard and really deserves this honour.. We love you mum x @victoriabeckham (sic)''