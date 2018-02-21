Victoria Beckham likes to ''poke fun'' at herself with her Victoria, Victoria Beckham range.

The 43-year-old fashion designer admitted the label shows off the lighter side of her own wardrobe, which is more casual than her usual glamorous attire.

She said: ''[This is] the other side to my wardrobe, the easy-to-wear part of my suitcase.

''V,VB is always going to have an element of me poking fun at myself.''

And Victoria - who caused a stir last year with her 'Fashion Stole My Smile' slogan T-shirt that poked fun at her pouty demeanour - admitted she needs to keep more of a record of the quirky phrases she uses because they look great on clothing.

Discussing the 'It's A Dark Happy Place' logo top she was wearing for an interview with Vogue.co.uk, she said: ''I really loved the 'Fashion Stole My Smile' T-shirt. I say these things all the time, I really should just write them all down. This [T-shirt] is me poking fun at myself with my sunglasses on.''

The Spice Girls star will showcase her AW18 collection at London Fashion week for the first time in September to celebrate 10 years in the business, and Victoria - who has a ''lot of fun things planned for the 10th anniversary'' - has promised her runway show will be special.

She explained: ''I need to think outside the box and do something different, I don't know whether it's going to be a one-off, I don't know where I will be in February, but September will be exciting.''

Victoria - who has children Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six, with husband David Beckham - admitted her busy lifestyle ''never stops'' but she's very content with what she has.

She said: ''Doing what I do with my own brand and trying to juggle four children and a husband is enough for me, I'm just trying to do the best I can. I'm trying to be the best professional, the best mum, the best wife.''