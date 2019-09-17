Victoria Beckham is ''OK'' with having wrinkles.

The 45-year-old fashion designer has admitted working on her new cosmetics line has been ''very liberating'' and boosted her self confidence.

She said: ''There's something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it, feeling content.

''Doing beauty has really helped with that - it's been very liberating.

''I want to spread the word that everybody should feel like the best version of themselves. To look after what you have. I want to tell people to own who you are. Yes, we - and I - have wrinkles, and that's OK!''

While the former Spice Girls singer - who has children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, with husband David Beckham - knows her beauty venture will come under a lot of scrutiny, she isn't worried because she is a ''very positive person'' and thinks the quality of the products will speak for themselves.

She explained in the new issue of Glamour magazine: ''I feel very confident the [Victoria Beckham Beauty] product will speak for itself, as the clothes have.

''I know everything I do will be scrutinised and that's OK, but I don't let it get in my way. I'm a very positive person. If you put out positive energy, that's what you'll get back.''

Although Victoria admitted her sense of style has changed over the years, she doesn't regret any of her old looks.

She said: ''I look at everything as good at the time and part of a journey that has brought me to where I am now. I don't cringe at many pictures, to be honest.

''Would I wear a Burberry bandana these days? Absolutely not! But at the time it felt right and I'm proud of what me and David have achieved.''

