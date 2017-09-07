Victoria Beckham is ''obsessed'' with nude lip liner.

The 43-year-old fashion mogul has admitted she can't leave the house without her trusty beauty product, and was once tempted to call the emergency services after her make-up artist Wendy Rowe misplaced the vital liner on a shoot.

Speaking during an appearance on UK television show 'This Morning' on Thursday (07.09.17), Victoria said: ''I don't leave the house without my nude lipstick. I have them in every single one of my bags. I get a little obsessive! I'm obsessed with a nude lip liner. I have to tell you, one day I was doing my shoot with Wendy and she forgot the lip liner.''

To which Wendy added: ''I misplaced it - that's all I'm going to say! We managed to find it in the end though. I was going to call 999 but it was OK!''

Victoria's make-up confession comes after she recently revealed she hopes to empower women through her collaboration with beauty giants Estée Lauder, with whom she will release her second collection this month.

She said: ''I was at the airport looking at the make-up in duty-free and I thought, 'Everything looks the same.' For me it's not about copying what everyone else is doing, it's about creating make-up that women feel proud to own. Ultimately it's about empowering women.''

Victoria also revealed that she ''wear-tests'' all of her products before signing off on them and gets advice from her retired soccer star husband David, as well as using pictures of herself to determine what make-up is and is not working.

She revealed: ''I like to wear-test everything. Last night, I went home and was talking to David and he said, 'You've got a lot of make-up on.' I test everything and keep removing, reapplying and layering it.

''There are must-have pieces that every woman should have in her make-up bag. I'm obsessed with nude lipsticks and the new Matte Lipstick formula is absolute perfection. I learn an enormous amount by seeing pictures of myself and in photos the new shades read as nude, but in practical terms you can get a really great lip shape and it doesn't bleed. I put this lipstick on at seven o'clock this morning - I've eaten my breakfast, my lunch and it's still in place.''