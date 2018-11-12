Victoria Beckham was named a Fashion Icon at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night (11.11.18) and she name checked the Spice Girls' ''girl power'' motto in her acceptance speech.

The 44-year-old fashion designer was honoured at the glitzy ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and although she is not part of the girl group's 2019 reunion tour she paid tribute to her past as she stood on stage.

Referencing a lyric from their debut single 'Wannabe', she said: ''I always told myself, 'Dream big and then dream even bigger.' And I wanted to show that if I can do it, anyone can do it. And what you can achieve really can be limitless ... They told me at the table, they said, 'You come all the way from London, you gotta get up there and give 'em what they want, what they really, really want.''

Victoria then spoke about how the Spice Girls' ''girl power'' message is now more relevant then it was in the 90s

She added: ''So many years ago, I started with girl power, and now that message is just as strong as ever but now it's through the privilege of being able to empower women through my designs.''

Although Victoria has decided not to get back on stage with her bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Horner and Mel C she is wishing her friends nothing but love and support for their stadium shows.

She posted on Instagram: ''I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X (sic)''