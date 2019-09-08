Victoria Beckham says Lego is ''ruining her life'' after her husband David spent the last few days building a model of the Harry Potter castle.

The fashion designer revealed her husband and their daughter Harper, eight, had been working on the model for hours and Victoria quipped it was ''ruining her life''.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared: ''So it's 9:45, he was up till 3.30 on this castle. How many bags left David? He's at it again ... this castle is ruining my life now. Daddy and daughter day building LEGO AGAIN! (sic)''

And in a separate video, she added: ''FFS... It is 00.18 and he is still up building this LEGO! Been building ALL day!! X! (sic)''

Victoria had previously branded husband David ''the best daddy in the world''.

Alongside a family snap, which she posted to celebrate Father's Day earlier this year, she wrote: ''Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses @davidbeckham x (sic)''

And Victoria recently revealed that all three sons were so worried about letting their dad down when they realised they weren't going to be footballers.

She admitted: ''All three boys used to have contracts with Arsenal. Brooklyn was the first to say he didn't want to play any more. And then Romeo decided he didn't want to do it either. I remember Romeo sitting in the bath getting really upset saying, 'I don't want to let Daddy down'. So I told him daddy just wants you to be happy. And now he's playing tennis. Every day.''