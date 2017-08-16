Victoria Beckham is ''upset'' about her son Brooklyn's impending move to New York City.

The 18-year-old photographer is poised to swap his family home in London to attend university in the Big Apple, but Brooklyn has revealed his fashion designer mother isn't overly enthusiastic about the prospect of him moving.

Brooklyn said: ''I'm nervous, and my mum's upset about me leaving.

''But it's really exciting. I kind of live in the moment.''

Brooklyn has previously lived in Los Angeles, when his superstar dad David Beckham was playing soccer for LA Galaxy.

Now, the teenager is looking forward to relocating to the US once again, admitting he's confident of making ''life-long'' friends during his time at Parsons School of Design, where he will study photography.

He told GQ magazine: ''I don't think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I'll meet life-long friends. Stuff like that.''

Meanwhile, an insider previously claimed Brooklyn won't be expecting any ''special favours'' during his studies.

The style-conscious student is sure to attract attention while he is in New York, but Brooklyn doesn't want any extra privileges on account of his famous parents.

A source explained: ''Brooklyn will head to Parsons in September where he will become an undergraduate. But he won't be expecting any special treatment just because he's the son of the Beckhams.

''He follows in the footsteps of huge fashion names including Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang and Nicky Hilton, so he is under a lot of pressure to prove himself. It's a big move.''

What's more, another insider claimed Brooklyn isn't anxious about moving away from home, because he's already ''pretty independent''.

The source said: ''Brooklyn is already pretty independent so he has few qualms about living away from his family.

''He's obviously going to miss them all but he's ready for his next adventure.

''If he wants to achieve his dream job full time, having the extra learning behind him will be such an asset.''