Victoria Beckham is still part of the Spice Girls.

The fashion designer decided not to be part of the hugely popular group's upcoming reunion tour, but her bandmates - who told her about their plans to make sure she didn't feel left out - have insisted she's still part of their music family.

Geri Horner told The Sun newspaper: ''The five of us have always had this thing where we support each other on and off the stage.

''We did speak to her and meet up with her and we said, 'Look, you're in the band, on and off the stage it doesn't matter'. And she was just really supportive.

''In life you get to a point where you want everybody to be happy and feel comfortable and things change, and she was just really positive.''

While Mel B insisted she is still hoping for a full reunion one day, Mel C commented on the idea Victoria is getting paid a lot of money for the comeback despite not being part of it.

She responded: ''Well, you know, that's debatable, but the thing is we're very proud of Victoria.

''She works incredibly hard and what she's achieved is amazing and she will always be a Spice Girl.''

While the star hasn't signed on for the UK stadium tour in 2019, she did send her best wishes to the band - completed by Emma Bunton - following their recent announcement.

She previously said: ''Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour.

''I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans -- past and present -- are going to have a wonderful time.''